Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to review the upcoming film 'Binny and Family'. The film marks the debut of Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini

L-Karan Johar; R- Poster of Binny and Family

Listen to this article Karan Johar praises Ektaa R Kapoor, Mahaveer Jain's family drama 'Binny and Family', welcomes Anjini Dhawan to movies x 00:00

Filmmaker Karan Johar heaped praises on Ektaa R Kapoor and Mahaveer Jain's upcoming family entertainer 'Binny and Family'.Recently, producer Mahaveer Jain screened the film for Karan Johar, and he couldn't stop himself from pouring heartfelt praises on this coming-of-age film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the film's first poster, Johar wrote, "Have had the pleasure of seeing this gem of a film...made cry, laugh and I walked out feeling like a sunshine! My love to my dearest friend @ektarkapoor @Shashankkhaitan And #mahaveerji! Welcome to the movies @anjini_dhawan09! You are so so lovely in the film."

A while ago, introducing Anjini Dhawan, Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures shared a poster along with the release date.

The poster features Anjini in casual attire with headphones on. The poster also shows, Naman Tripathy Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, and Charu Shankar.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Purane zamaane ke sanskaar v/s aajkal ke modern vichaar! Complications se bhari family hai Binny ki, par yeh kahaani hai hum sab ki. Miliye Binny And Family se 30th August apne nazdeeki cinema gharon mein #HarGenerationKuchKehtaHai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

The film marks Anjini Dhawan's acting debut. It also features Pankaj Kapur, Rajesh Kumar and Himani Shivpuri among others. The makers have described this film as a light-hearted coming-of-age family entertainer, which promises to bridge the generation gap.

The film is presented by Balaji Telefilms in association with Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Waveband Productions, the film, helmed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, is set to release on August 30.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever