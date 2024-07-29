Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini will be making her acting debut in 'Binny and Family' that will be released in theatres on August 30

Poster of Binny and Family

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan is all set to make her acting debut with the film 'Binny and Family'. Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathi, the film also stars Pankaj Kapur. The first poster of the film has been unveiled with Anjini in the focus. The film will hit the theatres on August 30, 2024.

The first look poster of the upcoming film 'Binny And Family' was unveiled by the makers through social media on Monday. The film is backed by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahaveer Jain.

"Purane zamaane ke sanskaar v/s aajkal ke modern vichaar! Complications se bhari family hai Binny ki, par yeh kahaani hai hum sab ki. Miliye Binny And Family se 30th August apne nazdeeki cinema gharon mein (sic)", read the caption.

'Binny and Family' is touted to capture viewers' hearts with its portrayal of intergenerational relationships via a typical family. Besides Anjini Dhawan, the film also stars veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, Charu Shankar and others.

Anjini Dhawan is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan and granddaughter of actor Anil Dhawan. Previously, Anjini worked as an assistant director on the sets of her uncle Varun Dhawan's film 'Coolie No.1' that was directed by David Dhawan and also starred Sara Ali Khan.

Anjini has over 250k followers on social media and often shares pictures from her travels and fashion experiments.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently busy with his multiple projects. He will next be seen in the web series 'Citadel: Hunny Bunny' with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Raj & DK, the series will be released on Prime Video this year.

The actor also has Baby John in the pipeline that is backed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee who had directed 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan last year. The film which also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi is an action-packed film and is expected to hit the theatres in December this year.

Apart from the above projects, the new father in town also has the film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline.