Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal has passed away at the age of 90. He died on Monday evening at Wockhardt hospital in Mumbai, his daughter confirmed to Mid-day

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal has passed away at the age of 90 at Wockhardt hospital in Mumbai. His daughter confirmed to Mid-day that he passed away on Monday evening. He was suffering from a kidney ailment for a while.

The filmmaker's daughter Pia Benegal told Mid-day, "Mr Shyam Benegal passed away today at 6.38 pm at a city hospital." He had been unwell for some time.

Shyam Benegal is often regarded as the pioneer of parallel cinema. He is widely considered one of the greatest filmmakers post-1970s. He has received several accolades, including 18 National Film Awards, and a Nandi Award.

In 2005, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema. In 1976, he was honoured by the Indian government with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country, and in 1991, he was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour for his contributions in the field of arts.

Shyam Benegal turned 90 on Dec 14, was working on 2-3 films

The filmmaker, who directed path-breaking films such as ‘Ankur’, ‘Nishant’, ‘Manthan’, ‘Bhumika’, ‘Junoon’, and ‘Mandi’, turned 90 on December 14. "We all grow old. I don’t do anything great on my birthday. It may be a special day, but I don’t celebrate it specifically. I cut a cake at the office with my team,” Benegal told PTI on his birthday.

Despite the physical challenges that come with age, including frequent hospital visits for dialysis three times a week, Benegal remained committed to his passion for filmmaking. "I'm working on two to three projects; they are all different from one another. It’s difficult to say which one I will make. They are all for the big screen," said the director, whose most recent film was the 2023 biographical Mujib: The Making of a Nation.

Shabana Azmi had shared photos from Benegal's 90th birthday celebration.

He received independent financing for 'Ankur' in 1973. It was a realistic drama of economic and sexual exploitation in his home state, Telangana. The film introduced actors Shabana Azmi and Anant Nag, and the director won the 1975 National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. Shabana won the National Film Award for Best Actress.