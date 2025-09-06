Vikram Bhatt’s mother and the wife of noted cinematographer Pravin Bhatt died on Saturday at age 85 after a prolonged illness and organ failure. Cremation was held at Versova Crematorium at 2 p.m. in the presence of close family; an obituary circulated on social media

Varsha Bhatt, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt 's mother, died on Saturday. She was 85. According to accounts, she died after a long illness. She had apparently been dealing with a number of health difficulties, including organ failure.

Her cremation took place at Versova Crematorium on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Vikram's industry colleagues were likely to attend his funeral together with his family.

Contrary to popular assumption, Vikram Bhatt is unrelated to Mahesh Bhatt. They just share the same surname and have a professional relationship.

About Varsha Bhatt

Varsha Bhatt, the wife of well-known cinematographer Pravin Bhatt, was set to be cremated at the Versova cremation on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the presence of close family members. Vikram and her family have yet to issue a statement to the press at the time of writing, but an obituary announcing her death and notifying people of her final rituals is making the rounds on social media. Her husband, Pravin Bhatt, is the man behind the camera in successful films including Sadak (1991), Agneepath (1990), Aashiqui (1990), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991).

Vikram Bhatt's career graph

Her son, Vikram Bhatt, began his film career as an assistant to director Mukul Anand on the latter's debut film, Kanoon Kya Karega. He was fourteen at the time. Bhatt went on to make other important films, including Ghulam, starring Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji, which was a commercial triumph.

Vikram Bhatt returned to the horror genre in 2008, releasing popular films such as 1920, Shaapit, and Haunted - 3D. In 2010, he brought stereoscopic 3D technology to India with Haunted - 3D, which went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi horror film of the time.

He has become well-known for his horror franchises, which include Raaz, 1920, and Haunted. His upcoming project is called Haunted: Ghosts of the Past. The film, starring Mimoh Chakraborty, is scheduled to open in theatres on November 21, 2025.

Following Varsha's death, many individuals wrote condolence notes for Vikram on the internet.