Vikram Bhatt, has reacted to the news of Aamir Khan being lucky at finding love once again. Aamir, who was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, found love at the age of 60

Aamir Khan with his girlfriend. Pic/Instant Bollywood

Listen to this article Vikram Bhatt reacts to Aamir Khan finding love at 60: ‘If I can get married at 50…’ x 00:00

Aamir Khan recently introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media during his 60th birthday celebration. This new announcement received mixed reactions from the public, and now his Ghulam director, Vikram Bhatt, has reacted to the news of Aamir Khan being lucky at finding love once again. Aamir, who was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, found love at the age of 60.

ADVERTISEMENT

While talking about Aamir Khan’s relationship with Gauri Spratt, Vikram Bhatt shared, “Well, if I can get married at 50, why can’t Aamir Khan find a partner at 60?” He further stated that age is just a number and there is actually no right time for finding happiness. Vikram Bhatt revealed that as people grow older, their definition of relationships changes, becoming more about companionship and avoiding loneliness.

"Having someone to hold your hand, someone to understand you, someone to say that it's going to be alright. I'm very happy for Aamir if he has found that in a person. I wish him the best because he's a great guy and deserves happiness," he added.

Aamir Khan introduces his girlfriend to the media

Superstar Aamir Khan, who turned 60 on Thursday, March 14, confirmed that he is dating. The actor introduced his partner, Gauri Spratt, to the media at his birthday bash in Bandra.

Aamir confirmed that he and Gauri have been friends for over two decades and reconnected only recently, over a year ago. He shared that his cousin, Nuzhat Khan, who is also a friend of Gauri, reconnected the two of them when Gauri visited Mumbai a couple of years ago. She has also met the actor’s family, and they are “happy” about their relationship.

Aamir Khan spotted with his girlfriend

Earlier this week, Aamir was snapped with his girlfriend outside Excel office. The videos doing rounds on social media show Aamir coming out of Excel Studios and greeting the paparazzi with a bright smile. Later, after posing for the paps, he waited for Gauri to come out and make her way to the car. While Aamir was seen greeting the cameramen stationed there, Gauri avoided the paparazzi and quickly made her way to the car. The reason for their visit is not known. The couple was seen dressed in casual outfits.