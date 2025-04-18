Breaking News
FIR filed against Jaat actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and director in Jalandhar

Updated on: 18 April,2025 01:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An FIR has been filed against the team of Jaat for hurting religious sentiments. Actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and director Gopichand Malineni have been named in the compaint

Randeep Hooda, Sunny Deol and Vineeth Kumar Singh

A case has been registered against Bollywood stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and director Gopichand Malineni over hurting religious sentiments with a scene involving Lord Jesus Christ in their latest film 'Jaat'. The case has been registered at Jalandhar's Sadar Police station. It has been filed under Section 299 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) for hurting religious sentiments. The complainant Vikalp Gold is a resident of the village Pholriwal in Jalandhar.


Christian community protests against Jaat


Days after the release of the film Jaat, members of the Christian community had staged a protest outside the Police Commissioner’s office, alleging disrespect towards Lord Jesus Christ in the movie.  In the complaint to the police, the accused were alleged to have hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community by mimicking the crucifixion scene of Lord Jesus Christ in Jaat.


According to reports, a scene in the film shows Randeep's character standing under a crucifix inside a church, right above the holy pulpit, as people are praying.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, 'Jaat' also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Regina Cassandra. Actress Urvashi Rautela has done a dance number in the film.

Sunny Deol announces Jaat 2

A week after the film's release, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle to announce 'Jaat 2', where he is all set to reprise his titular character in the highly anticipated sequel. Sharing the poster, Sunny wrote in the caption, “#Jaat on to a New Mission!#Jaat2.” The poster also highlighted the names of producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad, with Mythri Movie Makers continuing to support the sequel. While Sunny Deol's return has been confirmed, no further cast announcements have been made yet.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

About Jaat

'Jaat', which was Sunny Deol's first pan-India action film, also marked the Hindi directorial debut of Gopichand Malineni. The movie features Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist, with a supporting cast that includes Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles. While the film garnered mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, audiences have largely applauded its high-octane action sequences and the powerful performances by both Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda.

The action-drama Sunny Deol's first on-screen partnership with Randeep Hooda. The film hit theaters on April 10.

Speaking about the film, Sunny Deol had earlier said, “This journey of this film had begun during Gadar 2. We all were very excited about it, we were about to start a beautiful film, and after following many directors, Gopi agreed to do the film. We met in Goa, and he said he would direct the film and had another story to narrate. He narrated to me the story of "Sorry Bol" (laughs). And with 'sorry, sorry, sorry,' he pulled me into the entire film and story, and this is how we made 'Jaat.'

(with inputs from IANS)

