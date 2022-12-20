FIRST LOOK of the second song of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan' released

The song has been titled ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ and is touted to be a celebration of Pathaan’s style and panache
Pic Courtesy: PR
Ever since the time the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer ‘Pathaan’ has been announced, it has been making news for many reasons. Firstly, it was about the unique and never-before casting of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham that upped the curiosity quotient about the film. This was followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s chiseled physique which took the social media by storm.
For the still-unversed, the film ‘Pathaan’ is India’s biggest ever action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, ‘Pathaan’, is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest actors. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the adrenaline pumping, visually extravagant film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The makers today dropped the first look of the second song from the film ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. This track features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who look extremely adorable in the first look.
As for the aforementioned track, it will be released on December 22. Speaking about the track ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’, the film’s director Siddharth Anand said, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is an ode to the spirit of ‘Pathaan’, played by the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan. The song embodies the personality traits of this super spy Pathaan who has irresistible swagger that is infectious. His energy, his vibe, his confidence can make anyone dance to tunes. The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is modern fusion qawaali and is a celebration of Pathaan’s style and panache. It has been a while since we have seen SRK groove to music and we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for.”
He further added, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ also features Deepika Padukone who is again looking a million bucks. Their combination is electrifying on screen and this song is a treat for everyone across the world who love SRK & Deepika as their favourite on-screen pair.”