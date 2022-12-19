'I truly couldn’t have asked for more,' says Deepika Padukone after unveiling FIFA 2022 trophy

Deepika gave a glimpse of her time at Lusail stadium unveiling the FIFA trophy and expressed gratitude for the same

Deepika Padukone. Pic- Twitter

It was a truly iconic moment for the country as Indian superstar Deepika Padukone, the country’s biggest global brand ambassador unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday night at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. With this the actor, entrepreneur and mental health advocate became the first Indian in history to unveil the trophy.

Adding yet another global achievement to her trajectory, Deepika Padukone along with former Spanish footballer Iker Casillas unveiled the winner's trophy in a stadium full of screaming fans, at what can only be described as one of the most-watched and iconic games in sporting history.

Weighing 6.175 kgs and made of 18-carat gold and malachite, the trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state, making this a monumental global benchmark for Deepika Padukone.

Fans from across the globe immediately took to the digital platform to voice their praise and pride towards this epic moment in Deepika’s journey as a global icon. Referring to her as ‘The Queen of Creating History’, fans flooded her social media with comments as she brought home another proud moment for the country.

Taking to her social media, said Deepika Padukone, “From unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history, I truly couldn’t have asked for more.” The 36-year-old actor wore a Louis Vuitton outfit while presenting the trophy that arrived in a titanium-covered, special-order trunk, designed and handmade by expert artisans in the Maison's atelier in Asnieres, France

Meanwhile, the final match was witnessed live by several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan, Mohanlal and Mammootty. Khan, Padukone's co-star from upcoming actioner 'Pathaan', joined former English footballer Wayne Rooney for a live chat hours before the match to promote the movie.

During their conversation, the 57-year-old superstar told Rooney that his titular character 'Pathaan' is the guy "you call last minute when you are all tied up and you can't find a solution".

"For me, if you don't mind me saying, if 'Pathaan' is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy," the actor said. 'Pathaan' directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Shah Rukh Khan, is scheduled to be released on January 25 next year.

(with inputs from PTI)

