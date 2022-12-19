FIFA 2022: Ranveer Singh drops pic with Deepika Padukone; says 'Asli trophy toh mere haath mein hai'

After unveiling the trophy, Deepika joined her husband Ranveer in the stands to watch the iconic match that resulted in Argentina lifting the cup after 36 years

Deepika Padukone created history by being the first Indian to unveil the winning world cup trophy. The actress made a stunning appearance along with former Spanish football player Iker Casillas. Cheering for her from the stands was none other than her actor-husband Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh also witnessed the match live from the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. After unveiling the trophy, Deepika joined her husband Ranveer in the stands to watch the iconic match that resulted in Argentina lifting the cup after 36 years.

On Monday morning, Ranveer dropped videos from his time at the stadium. He shared a couple of videos of Deepika unveiling the cup."@deepikapadukone Bursting with pride. That's my baby," he wrote sharing a video of Deepika on the big screen of the stadium. Singh also shared an adorable picture with Deepika and wrote, "Asli trophy toh mere haath mein hai".

"So glad & grateful that we witnessed this together," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in the film 'Cirkus'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Cirkus' is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022, and also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.Set in the 1960s, 'Cirkus' trailer revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other's existence. Varun Sharma too plays a double role in this family entertainer.

