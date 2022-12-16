Breaking News
Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on Dec 18
Actor Rakul Preet summoned by ED in alleged drug-related case
Bilawal Bhutto's comments reflect pain of 1971: Anurag Thakur
Karnataka HC stays FIR against Rahul Gandhi, others in 'KGF2' song case
Measles patients in city are developing pneumonia four days after infection
Maha morcha: Traffic Police issues list of road closures, alternate routes
China Covid outbreak: Beijing reports first deaths since easing of restrictions

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranveer Singhs hilarious comments on Deepika Padukones live Insta session are just unmissable take a look

Ranveer Singh's hilarious comments on Deepika Padukone's live Insta session are just unmissable, take a look!

Updated on: 16 December,2022 11:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Sneha Singh Nishad | sneha.singh@mid-day.com

Top

On Thursday, when Deepika Padukone went live on Instagram to launch another product from her new skincare range, 82E, her actor husband, Ranveer Singh posted flirtatious (read hilarious) comments on her video that caught everyone's attention. 

Ranveer Singh's hilarious comments on Deepika Padukone's live Insta session are just unmissable, take a look!

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)


There's no stopping to Bollywood's most favourite couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, when it comes to online PDA. From dropping cheesy comments on each other's Instagram posts to engaging into sweet banter on stories, DeepVeer have done it all.


On Thursday, when Deepika Padukone went live on Instagram to launch another product from her new skincare range, 82E, her actor husband, Ranveer Singh posted flirtatious (read hilarious) comments on her video that caught everyone's attention. 



 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)


When the 'Pathaan' star was explaining the features of her newly launched product to her fans, the 'Circkus' star joined her live session and wrote, "Wah Wah, humein bhi interest hai skincare mein (Even I'm interested in skincare)". 

The actor who is madly in love with the reigning queen of Bollywood, continued his teasing game and wrote, "Hum bhi chehre pe moisturiser lagate hain, thoda maintain karna acchi baat hai (Even I put moisturiser on my face. It's good to take care of your skin),." “I have concerns, I have oily skin,” he further added while pretending to be one of her fans.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh rescues child caught in a crowd surge during 'Cirkus' promotion

Ranveer being Ranveer, he took his flirting game a notch higher and wrote, “Apne naram haathon se mere chehre pe moisturiser laga do (put moisturiser on my face with your soft hands).” 

Without doubt, the comment ended up becoming the highlight of Deepika's live session and within minutes, it became a viral thing on social media platforms.

Just like Ranveer, previously Deepika too had teased Ranveer on his Live Insta session. One day, when Ranveer took to his Live Insta story where he was car jamming out with rapper Slow Cheetah in car while enjoying hip hop music, his wife Deepika had asked his whereabouts in the comments section. Not just that, she even discussed their dinner plans on his Insta live. 

Also Read: Shaleena Nathani on styling Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone for 'Besharam Rang': 'Was eager to make this song look like nothing you’ve ever seen before'

While Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his comedy drama, 'Cirkus', Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will soon be seen in highly awaited action thriller, 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ranveer singh deepika padukone Pathaan Cirkus bollywood Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK