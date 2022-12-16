Ranveer Singh's hilarious comments on Deepika Padukone's live Insta session are just unmissable, take a look!

On Thursday, when Deepika Padukone went live on Instagram to launch another product from her new skincare range, 82E, her actor husband, Ranveer Singh posted flirtatious (read hilarious) comments on her video that caught everyone's attention.

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

There's no stopping to Bollywood's most favourite couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, when it comes to online PDA. From dropping cheesy comments on each other's Instagram posts to engaging into sweet banter on stories, DeepVeer have done it all.

When the 'Pathaan' star was explaining the features of her newly launched product to her fans, the 'Circkus' star joined her live session and wrote, "Wah Wah, humein bhi interest hai skincare mein (Even I'm interested in skincare)".

The actor who is madly in love with the reigning queen of Bollywood, continued his teasing game and wrote, "Hum bhi chehre pe moisturiser lagate hain, thoda maintain karna acchi baat hai (Even I put moisturiser on my face. It's good to take care of your skin),." “I have concerns, I have oily skin,” he further added while pretending to be one of her fans.

Ranveer being Ranveer, he took his flirting game a notch higher and wrote, “Apne naram haathon se mere chehre pe moisturiser laga do (put moisturiser on my face with your soft hands).”

Without doubt, the comment ended up becoming the highlight of Deepika's live session and within minutes, it became a viral thing on social media platforms.

Just like Ranveer, previously Deepika too had teased Ranveer on his Live Insta session. One day, when Ranveer took to his Live Insta story where he was car jamming out with rapper Slow Cheetah in car while enjoying hip hop music, his wife Deepika had asked his whereabouts in the comments section. Not just that, she even discussed their dinner plans on his Insta live.

While Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his comedy drama, 'Cirkus', Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will soon be seen in highly awaited action thriller, 'Pathaan' alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

