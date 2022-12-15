Breaking News
VHP objects to colour of Deepika Padukone's attire in 'Pathaan' song, demands rectification

Updated on: 15 December,2022 10:52 PM IST  |  New Delhi
While frowning upon the colour of Padukone's attire, the RSS affiliate also objected to the title of the song "Besharam Rang", saying Hindu society will never accept such a film

Pathaan poster


The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday objected to Deepika Padukone's saffron attire and certain scenes in a song of Bollywood film 'Pathaan', demanding immediate rectification.


While frowning upon the colour of Padukone's attire, the RSS affiliate also objected to the title of the song "Besharam Rang", saying Hindu society will never accept such a film.



Also Read: Amid protests against 'Pathaan', SRK talks about 'negativity' on social media and how it is driven by 'narrowness of views'


"Dubbing bhagwa (saffron) as besharam (shameless) and indulging in indecent acts is the height of anti-Hindu mentality," VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a video message, coming down heavily on the makers of the film.

He demanded that the producer and director must take swift action to remove the objectionable parts from the film.

"Hindu society will never accept such a film," the VHP leader added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

