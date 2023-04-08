Breaking News
FIRST LOOK! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon raise temperature in poster of yet-untitled love story

Updated on: 08 April,2023 11:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Dinesh Vijan has announced the wrap of the upcoming Untitled film of  Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer

Shahid and Kriti in the first look poster


Jio Studios and Maddock Films are all set to unveil another unique tale of romance. Dinesh Vijan announces the wrap of the upcoming untitled film of Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer.


The makers of refreshing romcoms such as 'Cocktail', 'Love Aaj Kal', and 'Luka Chuppi' have officially announced the film wrap of their latest project starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon...and the surprises don't end there! The team released a sensational snapshot from the movie.



The first look poster of the film sees Shahid and Kriti sitting on a bullet facing each other in the backdrop of a setting sun by the beach. Kriti is seen in a mini skirt with a brown crop top while Shahid is seen in a shirt and denim pants. This is the first time that Shahid and Kriti have worked together. 


 
 
 
 
 
The exclusive picture sees fresh new pair Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon exude sizzling hot chemistry. Not only does this duo look scintillating together, but there's also a thrilling 'never seen before' appeal to them. 

The picture goes on to reveal that the untitled film will hit cinemas this October. What's even more interesting is the tagline, which says: "An impossible love story".  Why is this love story impossible? Is there more to this picture? Well, we've got to stay tuned to dig up some answers!

Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar and is a Maddock film’s production. 

