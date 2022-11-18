×
Shahid Kapoor shows what ‘life’ is all about

Updated on: 18 November,2022 11:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The actor really knows his social media game

Shahid Kapoor shows what ‘life’ is all about

Only yesterday, Shahid Kapoor took to social media and gave his fans many reasons to get inspired and hit the gym. For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor took to his social media handle and posted a drool-worthy selfie of himself after a workout session. While he had captioned the post as ‘Post workout’, he also went onto hashtag the word ‘laze’.


Today, Shahid posted a philosophical type of photo on social media. He posted a beach-side view of sea-sand, that has also made its home on the footwear (presumably of Shahid). Also seen in the pic is Mira Rajput, who is busy supervising their two kiddos-Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, who are busy playing with sand.


 
 
 
 
 
On the film front, Shahid Kapoor will now be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial ‘Bloody Daddy’.

