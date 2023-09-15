Flashback Friday: When Gauri Khan took a 'short break' from Shah Rukh Khan before their marriage

On Koffee With Karan, Gauri Khan revealed she took a short break from Shah Rukh Khan before their marriage

Gauri Khan revealed that she had taken a break from Shah Rukh Khan before marriage The revelation was made on an episode of Koffee With Karan She said his possessiveness prompted her to take a break

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's love story has been nothing less than a fairytale with a share of highs and lows. They fell in love at a young age and got married before he attained superstar status. Shah Rukh experienced his 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Tum Nahi Samjhoge' moment after meeting Gauri at a friend's party for the first time. While dating each other, she felt the need to take a short break from him due to his possessive nature.

On Koffee With Karan, Gauri made the confession. She said because of Shah Rukh's possessiveness she ended the relationship temporarily. "I thought maybe it’s too young for us to decide anything to get married. So, I just took a short break. He was too possessive for me and I could not handle that," Gauri shared. She further added that after a while, she went back to him.

According to reports, Gauri left for Mumbai after breaking up with Shah Rukh. He was head over heels in love with her and hence, he took Rs 10,000 from his mother and went to look for Gauri. Shah Rukh looked out for Gauri on various beaches in Mumbai and found her at one.

When he proposed to her for marriage, she rejected him again. As they say, true love always wins. After having their shares of highs and lows, Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot on October 25, 1991.

Shah Rukh and Gauri had their first child, a boy, named Aryan in 1997. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Suhana, in 2000. The Khan family welcomed AbRam in 2013 via surrogacy.

Workwise, Shah Rukh's recently released film Jawan is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Directed by Atlee, it crossed the 300-crore mark in just 6 days. It is his second release of the year. He returned to the big screen after a gap of 5 years in January 2023 with Pathaan. The spy-thriller was also a blockbuster.

Now, Shah Rukh will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. As per schedule, the socio-drama will release in theatres in December.