Shah Rukh Khan spends family time on Mannat's terrace with children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine as his film, Jawan, is breaking box office records every day. The Atlee directorial released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7. While the superstar is yet to interact and greet his fans, he was recently spotted with his children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, on the terrace of his bungalow, Mannat.

Shah Rukh spent some quality time with his elder son and daughter. A video of the Khan trio went viral on social media. Though the clip isn't clear, fans were delighted to know that their beloved 'King' was 'chilling' with his family post working hard on Jawan.

Aryan, the elder son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, is an aspiring filmmaker. He is presently directing an OTT show, titled Stardom. As per reports, the superstar will be making a cameo in the Prime Video project. It is touted to be mounted on a lavish scale with numerous special appearances. Aryan ventured into business with D'yavol X, a limited-release luxury streetwear brand. Shah Rukh became the brand ambassador for the clothing line. He is the face of D'yavol X with Aryan. Earlier this year, the brand dropped its first release. Despite exorbitant prices, pieces like jacket, T-shirt and others were sold out within a couple of minutes.

On the other hand, Suhana will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The Netflix film will release on December 7 this year. The Archies also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies is produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films along with Sharad Devarajan's Graphic India and Archie Comics. The teaser was launched at Netflix's annual global fan event, Tudum in Brazil in June. Suhana portrays Veronica Lodge.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, Ashlesha Thakur, Lehar Khan and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt feature in the film in special yet crucial cameo roles.