Flashback with the Stars! THIS is why Isha Koppikar lost trust in certain filmmakers

Isha is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the Stars'
Isha Koppikar/Instagram
Isha Koppikar is the latest guest on mid-day.com's series 'Flashback with the Stars.' On the episode, the actress spoke about wrong choices and how films didn't turn out like what she was promised by certain filmmakers!
She said, "You have trust issues! Everybody creates a flowery picture about their project. 'Ishaji iske baad about 10 crore ki heroine ban jaogi.' The filmy talk is given to you but you have to weigh pros and cons. I didn't have anyone in the industry, coming from a non-film background. I come from a family of doctors, where will I go and ask anyone! People would tell me I'm too honest, other actors would give dates to projects and then back out, I was not like that."
