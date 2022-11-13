×
Breaking News
Political atmosphere in Maharashtra has become polluted: Sanjay Raut
Airport customs makes record seizure in one day, recovers gold worth Rs 32 crore
12-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom from Thane; rescued from Gujarat
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Maharashtra reports 144 Covid-19 cases, one death
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Flashback with the Stars THIS is why Isha Koppikar lost trust in certain filmmakers

Flashback with the Stars! THIS is why Isha Koppikar lost trust in certain filmmakers

Updated on: 13 November,2022 06:55 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Isha is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the Stars'

Flashback with the Stars! THIS is why Isha Koppikar lost trust in certain filmmakers

Isha Koppikar/Instagram


Isha Koppikar is the latest guest on mid-day.com's series 'Flashback with the Stars.' On the episode, the actress spoke about wrong choices and how films didn't turn out like what she was promised by certain filmmakers!


She said, "You have trust issues! Everybody creates a flowery picture about their project. 'Ishaji iske baad about 10 crore ki heroine ban jaogi.' The filmy talk is given to you but you have to weigh pros and cons. I didn't have anyone in the industry, coming from a non-film background. I come from a family of doctors, where will I go and ask anyone! People would tell me I'm too honest, other actors would give dates to projects and then back out, I was not like that."



Also Read: Flashback with the Stars! Isha Koppikar: I was to be part of 'Dil Chahta Hai' opposite Saif Ali Khan


Which of these Prabhas films are you looking forward to?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
isha koppikar bollywood Entertainment News bollywood gossips bollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK