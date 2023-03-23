Flight or fight

Yami, who plays a flight attendant in heist-hijack thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, recalls how an evacuation scene drained her emotionally

Yami Gautam

When Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga came her way, Yami Gautam was as excited about the prospect of playing a flight attendant as she was about the fast-paced story. To prep for the role, the actor did a string of sessions with a flight attendant that helped her understand the challenges faced by cabin crews on a daily basis. “I admire air hostesses for their courage, and showing up to work every day with an infectious smile, despite being acutely aware of the mishaps that could occur. There was a lot of emotional and physical prep that went into being Neha Grover,” says Gautam, who, along with Sunny Kaushal, leads the Netflix thriller.

Ajay Singh’s directorial venture follows a couple whose lives turn upside down when their flight is hijacked. Given the tension-filled narrative, Gautam admits that shooting for the film was an exhausting affair. Recalling her toughest scene, she says, “In an evacuation sequence, I had to get to the crux of my character, whose job is to ensure every passenger’s safety, especially during the tough times. It was a highly sensitive scene. On top of that, we shot it in Himachal Pradesh, where the temperature was minus three degrees. So, I was feeling both numb and jittery, physically and emotionally.”