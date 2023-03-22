Breaking News
For Piyush Mishra, cinema comes second

Updated on: 22 March,2023 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Piyush, who stars in Kanjoos Makhichoos, on prioritising writing over acting in films

For Piyush Mishra, cinema comes second

Piyush Mishra plays Kunal Kemmu’s father in Kanjoos Makhichoos


If you ask Piyush Mishra the key to a thriving career, he would attribute it to poor memory. “It’s important to work, and more important to move on 
after finishing your project. If you remain lost in the memories of your past work, you will lose your mind,” says the actor, who has been in the movie business for over three decades. To him, his upcoming ZEE5 film, Kanjoos Makhichoos, is the perfect illustration of his point. The senior actor had shot for the Kunal Kemmu and Shweta Tripathi Sharma-starrer two years ago. “I had forgotten about the film after I finished shooting for it, and moved on to other 
projects. How long will I be stuck on one film?”


The actor-writer’s detachment from his work could also be attributed to his lack of interest in being on screen. While he has given memorable performances in Rockstar (2011), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), and Pink (2016), Mishra states that movies are strictly a means of earning money for him. “Cinema is like an occupation for me. Writing, poetry, making music, and theatre are my passions. When I entered showbiz, I was fascinated [with acting in films]. But after a few years, I didn’t enjoy it much. It’s not an actor’s, but a director’s medium.”


