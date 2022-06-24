'Forensic' director Vishal Furia on Vikrant Massey: Have always enjoyed working with him

Vishal said, "He will listen, take the brief, imbibe his characteristics, make his own additions to the character and make it his own, so as a director that is something I would expect from an actor."

As Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte's 'Forensic' drops on ZEE5, director Vishal Furia has spoken about his leading man and said, "He will listen, take the brief, imbibe his characteristics, make his own additions to the character and make it his own, so as a director that is something I would expect from an actor. I have worked with Vikrant on two occasions, Criminal Justice 1 and Forensic, and on both the occasions, we extensively shot together. It has always been lovely working with Vikrant because he is a very honest and sincere actor."

He added, "Also, the best thing about Vikrant is that he comes across as a next-door guy so every character that he plays becomes relatable to the mass audience people feel connected to him like a younger brother or an elder brother. He is very sound technically which shows in his body language when he is in front of a camera. So I have always enjoyed working with him."

The upcoming ZEE5 film, also starring Radhika Apte, revolves around a series of child murders in Mussoorie. A forensic expert, essayed by Massey, is roped in by the cops to aid them in hunting down the serial killer. In Forensic, the actor has found a project that he deeply believes in and the vision of which aligns with his own — something that admittedly doesn’t happen as often as he would like. “The idea is to go beyond the screen-time and try to bring change [with one’s movie]. But there are days when you have to cut corners. In the past, I have done that to create opportunities for myself. It has made me realise that I would probably, some day, be in a position to do [the films I believe in]. [Today], there are certain things that I am not able to implement [even though] I believe in them. On most days, I try to voice my opinion, but I am a small fish in this ocean. It’s not an actor’s prerogative on what should be done and what should not be done. What has improved is that we have become far more democratic with regard to people’s opinion.”

