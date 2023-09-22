The new iPhone craze has officially taken over Bollywood, this is how your favourite celebs reacted!

Apple, the tech giant known for its groundbreaking innovations, unveiled its latest marvel, the 'iPhone 15', in an event held in Mumbai today. The tech world and Bollywood enthusiasts alike had their eyes glued to this affair, as Ranveer Singh, often referred to as the 'Heartthrob' of Bollywood, attended the event to introduce this new addition to the famed iPhone lineage.

Ranveer Singh's infectious enthusiasm was palpable as he took to Instagram to share his excitement about being part of this iconic launch event. It was a moment that sent waves of excitement through the crowd. He states, "Excited to be launching the #iPhone15 Pro Max in India at our very own Apple Store in BKC!" followed by an Indian flag emoji (sic.)"

However, it wasn't just the technological marvel that had everyone talking; the event itself was a star-studded affair. The who's who of Bollywood graced the occasion, making it an event to remember. Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey added their touch of 'fabulousness' to the event. Maheep, in her blue pants and crop blue shirt with a white top underneath, captured the essence of the evening in a picture with her girlfriends. Seema Sajdeh radiated style in a full blue co-ord ensemble, while Neelam Kothari wowed in a stylish printed jumpsuit.

Athiya Shetty, effortlessly blending casual and glam, made a stunning appearance in jeans and a grey sweatshirt. She happily and graciously posed with all her adoring fans.

As the evening unfolded, Bollywood stars like Arjun Kapoor and Neha Dhupia, also took to Instagram to pose with their new iPhone 15, further fueling the excitement and anticipation surrounding this latest gizmo from Apple.

The iPhone 15 promises to be a game-changer in the world of smartphones, featuring a 48-megapixel main sensor that promises exceptional photography capabilities. Complementing this powerhouse is a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, ensuring users capture every moment with precision and clarity. What's more, the iPhone 15 introduces a new Cinematic mode for video recording, promising to take mobile filmmaking to new heights.