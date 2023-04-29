Maheep Kapoor turns 50: Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey wish the 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' star

Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Karan Johar and many others took to Instagram to wish Maheep Kapoor. The 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' star also shared glimpses into her birthday celebration with family

Maheep Kapoor with Bhavana Pandey; Maheep with Sanjay and Shanaya Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor turns 50 today. The 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' star is one of the four popular star cast of the reality drama. She is also the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor whom she married in 1997. The couple are parents to Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. Maheep celebrated her major milestone birthday outside India with her family.

Maheep took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of how she kickstarted her 50th birthday celebration. Surrounded by her husband Sanjay Kapoor and daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep cut a cake at a restaurant. The trio was seen twinning in black in the picture.

Shanaya Kapoor also shared the same picture on social media to wish her mother. The young star-kid is currently gearing to make her Hindi film debut.

Maheep was also showered with love on social media by her close friends from the film industry. Bhavana Pandey took to her Instagram handle and shared multiple unseen pictures with Maheep giving a glimpse into their decades of friendship. "Happy 50 th Dude !!!! To all the crazy years of all the adventures, madness and a roller coaster ride of emotions !!! Have an amazingggg day and the bestest year !!! Can’t believe I met you when we were 21 and now you are 50 !!!! Everything’s changed and yet nothing has !!!! Love ya P.S. I have so many more pictures .. saving them for your 75th."

Neelam Kothari also shared a string of images with Maheep and wrote, "Happy birthday my hottie. Welcome to the 50’s club! You DARE call me Nani Neelam now."

Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to their Instagram stories to wish Maheep on her 50th.