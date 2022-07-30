Breaking News
From buff to white: Amid 'nude' shoot row, Ranveer Singh drops new pictures in all-white

Updated on: 30 July,2022 12:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Ranveer took to Instagram on Friday morning where he shared a glimpse from his photoshoot - fully covered up

Ranveer Singh/ PC- Official Instagram account


Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who found himself embroiled in a controversy after he shared pictures from his nude photoshoot for a magazine, has posted a new set of pictures on social media dressed in all-white.

Ranveer took to Instagram on Friday morning where he shared a glimpse from his photoshoot - fully covered up.

In the images, he is seen wearing a T-shirt, paired with a blazer, pants and sneakers - all white. He completed his look with his hair tied up and a luxurious watch.

 
 
 
 
 
Earlier this week, Mumbai police registered an First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for posting his nude photographs on social media.

The FIR was filed upon a complaint lodged at the Chembur police station by one Lalit Tekchandani, under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

