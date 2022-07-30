From buff to white: Amid 'nude' shoot row, Ranveer Singh drops new pictures in all-white

Ranveer took to Instagram on Friday morning where he shared a glimpse from his photoshoot - fully covered up

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who found himself embroiled in a controversy after he shared pictures from his nude photoshoot for a magazine, has posted a new set of pictures on social media dressed in all-white.

Ranveer took to Instagram on Friday morning where he shared a glimpse from his photoshoot - fully covered up.

In the images, he is seen wearing a T-shirt, paired with a blazer, pants and sneakers - all white. He completed his look with his hair tied up and a luxurious watch.

Earlier this week, Mumbai police registered an First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for posting his nude photographs on social media.

The FIR was filed upon a complaint lodged at the Chembur police station by one Lalit Tekchandani, under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

