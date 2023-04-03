From comedy to creepiness: Rajpal Yadav's shocking transformation in new film 'Son'

Rajpal Yadav is all set to take on a challenging new role in his upcoming film, titled 'Son'

Rajpal Yadav

Bollywood actor and comedy king Rajpal Yadav is all set to take on a challenging new role in his upcoming film, titled 'Son.' The talented actor, known for his impeccable comic timing and brilliant performances, is all geared up to play a psychopath in the film, a role that is sure to surprise and impress his fans.

In a recent interview, he spoke about his eagerness to try out different roles and impress his audience with his acting prowess. He said, "As an actor, it's important to keep challenging yourself and trying out different roles. I have always believed in experimenting with my craft, and playing a psychopath is something I have never done before. I am excited to see how my fans react to this new avatar of mine."

For years, Yadav has been entertaining audiences with his hilarious performances in movies like 'Hungama,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' and 'Chup Chup Ke.' However, the actor has always been eager to showcase his acting prowess beyond comedy and to try his hand at more diverse roles.

Yadav, who has been a part of the film industry for close to three decades now, has carved a niche for himself with his impeccable comic timing and brilliant performances. He has worked in several blockbuster films like 'Chup Chup Ke,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 and 2,' and 'Hungama,' among others. With his upcoming film 'Son,' he is all set to prove his mettle as an actor once again.

The film is slated to release later this year, and fans of Rajpal Yadav are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor in a brand new avatar. With his dedication and passion for acting, there's no doubt that Yadav will impress his audience yet again with his brilliant performance in 'Son.'

