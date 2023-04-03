Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, city roads will be quality checked by third-party auditors
Redevelopment of Mumbai railway stations to surge ahead
Omicron variant XBB 1.16: Experts call for dynamic genome sequencing
Mumbai’s public transport cheapest in world: Study
Mumbai: Cops nab bank officer behind fake corporate salary accounts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From comedy to creepiness Rajpal Yadavs shocking transformation in new film Son

From comedy to creepiness: Rajpal Yadav's shocking transformation in new film 'Son'

Updated on: 03 April,2023 03:27 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rajpal Yadav is all set to take on a challenging new role in his upcoming film, titled 'Son'

From comedy to creepiness: Rajpal Yadav's shocking transformation in new film 'Son'

Rajpal Yadav


Bollywood actor and comedy king Rajpal Yadav is all set to take on a challenging new role in his upcoming film, titled 'Son.' The talented actor, known for his impeccable comic timing and brilliant performances, is all geared up to play a psychopath in the film, a role that is sure to surprise and impress his fans.


In a recent interview, he spoke about his eagerness to try out different roles and impress his audience with his acting prowess. He said, "As an actor, it's important to keep challenging yourself and trying out different roles. I have always believed in experimenting with my craft, and playing a psychopath is something I have never done before. I am excited to see how my fans react to this new avatar of mine."



For years, Yadav has been entertaining audiences with his hilarious performances in movies like 'Hungama,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' and 'Chup Chup Ke.' However, the actor has always been eager to showcase his acting prowess beyond comedy and to try his hand at more diverse roles.


Yadav, who has been a part of the film industry for close to three decades now, has carved a niche for himself with his impeccable comic timing and brilliant performances. He has worked in several blockbuster films like 'Chup Chup Ke,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1 and 2,' and 'Hungama,' among others. With his upcoming film 'Son,' he is all set to prove his mettle as an actor once again.

The film is slated to release later this year, and fans of Rajpal Yadav are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor in a brand new avatar. With his dedication and passion for acting, there's no doubt that Yadav will impress his audience yet again with his brilliant performance in 'Son.'

Also Read: Celebrity Pet Parents 2! Rajpal Yadav: John Abraham and Anurag Kashyap helped me get rid of my fear of dogs

Which is your favourite song from Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde`s `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan?`
rajpal yadav bollywood bollywood news Bollywood Buzz Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK