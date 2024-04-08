As Ranbir Kapoor gears up to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, his fitness trainer has shared a glimpse of his routine

Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article From hiking to weight training, Ranbir Kapoor's trainer offers glimpse into his fitness routine x 00:00

Ranbir Kapoor's rigorous workout in the countryside ahead of filming 'Ramayana' is sure to inspire you this Monday. The actor's fitness coach recently gave a glimpse into his intense training session before he kicks off shooting for his upcoming movie.

Ranbir's trainer on Monday shared a video on Instagram, giving viewers a peek into the actor's workout routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows Ranbir, without a shirt, exercising amidst lush green surroundings, running alongside his trainer, lifting weights, and engaging in various exercises. Additionally, he enjoys swimming, cycling, and hiking as part of his training regimen.

The caption of the video read, "Went to the countryside for a decompression week. WIP with Ranbir."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Training With Nam (@trainingwithnam)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir will also gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. Speculation surrounds Sai Pallavi's role as Goddess Sita, with talks suggesting Sunny Deol may be considered for the role of Lord Hanuman. While there's no official confirmation, it has come to the fore that Bobby Deol reportedly approached to play Kumbhkaran. There are also rumours swirling around Vijay Sethupathi's potential portrayal of Raavan's youngest brother, Vibhishan.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have roped in India's AR Rahman and German-American composer Hans Zimmer for the music of Ramayana. This will mark Hans Zimmer's first project in India. Hans Zimmer has composed scores of cults like The Lion King, Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and No Time to Die among others.

Meanwhile, the shoot of the film began on April 2 in Mumbai. It’s the set-up of a Gurukul, which has been combined with a green screen for enhancement in the post-production process. The first schedule of the magnum opus will begin with child artists playing the parts of Lord Ram, Laxman, and Bharat. Ranbir Kapoor will not be part of this schedule. Nitesh Tiwari will be shooting the childhood portions of Lord Ram, where Guru Vasishtha gives life lessons to Lord Ram and his brothers. Shishir Sharma has been cast to play the role of Guru Vasishtha, whereas the names of child artists have been kept under wraps for now. It's a pure and honest take on Ramayana, and the makers are being very cautious to do justice to every part that's written in the books