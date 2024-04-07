Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt arrive in style at Jackky Bhagnani Rakul Preet Singhs Mumbai residence
Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt arrive in style at Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh's Mumbai residence

Updated on: 07 April,2024 09:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Dressed in a classy black shirt with trousers, Ranbir looked handsome as always. Looking drop-dead-gorgeous, Alia was seen wearing a strappy red outfit.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Pic/Yogen Shah

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt arrive in style at Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh's Mumbai residence
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt never fail to impress everyone with their charm and impeccable style. The latest photos of the couple are proof. On Saturday night, power couple, Ranbir and Alia were seen making a stylish exit from Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's residence.


Dressed in a classy black shirt with trousers, Ranbir looked handsome as always. Looking drop-dead-gorgeous, Alia was seen wearing a strappy red outfit. The couple's cuteness again caught the attention of netizens.


 
 
 
 
 
Ranbir and Alia looked absolutely stunning as ever as they smiled and posed for the cameras from inside their car.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra residence, Vastu, on April 14, 2022, after dating for five years. The couple welcomed their first child in November of the same year.

Apart from them, director Ayan Mukerji was snapped outside Jackky and Rakul Preet's residence

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir will also gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala'S 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year. 

