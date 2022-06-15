Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Will Milan subway be flood-free this year?
Dombivli woman breaks leg thanks to shoddy ramp
BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Punjab Police gets 7-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From Kartik Aaryan to Kiara Advani Bollywood remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary

From Kartik Aaryan to Kiara Advani, Bollywood remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary

Updated on: 15 June,2022 08:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14 2020, left a void in the heart of his fans and family members

From Kartik Aaryan to Kiara Advani, Bollywood remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Pics/Yogen Shah


Bollywood remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary, as they shared old glimpses of the star on their social media handles. Rajput's untimely demise on June 14 2020, left a void in the heart of his fans and family members.

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of Sushant on Instagram, calling him a 'star', he wrote, "Stars always shine no matter where they are"




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)


Show full article

kartik aaryan kiara advani sushant singh rajput bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK