From Kartik Aaryan to Kiara Advani, Bollywood remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary

Bollywood remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary, as they shared old glimpses of the star on their social media handles. Rajput's untimely demise on June 14 2020, left a void in the heart of his fans and family members.

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of Sushant on Instagram, calling him a 'star', he wrote, "Stars always shine no matter where they are"

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared an Instagram story, where she could be seen giving a peck on the cheek of Sushant, she captioned the picture, "You are missed Sushant Singh Rajput".

Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram story and shared a still from their film 'Dil Bechara', featuring herself with Sushant in the picture, she wrote, "We miss you".

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who shared screens with Sushant in his debut film 'Kai Po Che' also shared an Instagram story featuring Sushant along with a couple of heart emoticons.

Bollywood star Kiara Advani who shared screens with Sushant in their film, 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' took to her Instagram stories, and shared a black and white picture of her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput along with a caption, "Forever in our hearts" she wrote.

The actor passed away in 2020 at his Bandra residence which created a lot of controversies. The CBI was brought to investigate the actor's death from various angles.

Post demise, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che' and was known for his kind gesture, and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure, he gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success 'M.S Dhoni - The Untold Story'. His last big-screen appearance was 'Chhichhore' which was released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit.

The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was the official remake of the novel 'The fault in our stars', the film went for an OTT release.

