It is that time of the year again, and B’town is gearing up for New Year’s. While some are already off to different parts of the world, some recently jetted off for their New Year vacay

Bollywood celebs jets off for their New Year vacation

Listen to this article From newlyweds Parineeti-Raghav to Alia-Ranbir, Bollywood celebs jet off for New Year vacays x 00:00

It is that time of the year again, and B’town is gearing up for New Year’s. While some are already off to different parts of the world, some recently jetted off for their New Year vacay. Here’s what we know about their celebrations as we near New Year!



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha



Parineeti and Raghav are currently in London, and it looks like the newlyweds will be celebrating their New Year’s eve there. Parineeti shared an adorable picture from their first Christmas together.



Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra



The couple will also be celebrating their first New Year as newlyweds and were spotted at the airport earlier today, jetting off to an undisclosed location!



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor



Everyone’s favorite, Alia and RK were spotted at the airport earlier today along with their baby girl Raha as the duo jetted off for their New Year vacation.



Karan Johar



Karan was spotted at the airport with his kids Yash and Roohi a day ago, and well, it looks like he got his Christmas and NYE vacay plans sorted.



Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan



Kareena and Saif are all set to ring in the New Year in London. The actor was spotted at the airport with his family and also spent Christmas with his daughter Sara Ali Khan.



Athiya Shetty



Athiya shared a stunning selfie from her vacay, and it looks like she’ll be ringing in the New Year in the Maldives. KL Rahul, where you at?



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput



The power couple got snapped at the Mumbai airport as they are all set to enjoy their New Year together away from the glitter and glamour of the industry.



Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha



The couple has decided to ring in the new year together. They were snapped at the airport as they jet off to enjoy their vacation.

Ibrahim Ali Khan



Apart from everyone who left, one thing that caught our eyes was Ibrahim Ali Khan and a mystery girl who accompanied him. The star kid was clicked with a girl, sparking dating rumors for the Pataudi kid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently returned from her vacay, and so did BFFs Mouni Roy and Disha Patani. The duo had a blast during their Thailand vacay!