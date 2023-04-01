From Priyanka Chopra to Salman Khan, celebs show up in style at the NMACC grand opening

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

(Pics courtesy: Yogen Shah/ Pallav Paliwal)

Several Bollywood celebs on Friday marked their presence at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) in Mumbai.

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.

Take a look at the celebs who arrived at the grand opening night:

Hosts of the evening, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were seen posing in front of the shutterbugs.

Mukesh donned an all-black Jodhpuri suit, whereas Nita Ambani opted for a beautiful blue saree.

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra gathered all the eyeballs with her stylish attire and was seen posing with her husband Nick Jonas.

Superstar Rajinikanth marked his presence along with his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan were also present at the event.

Bollywood's Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, looked stylish in a black suit and was seen posing with SRK's family.

Newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked super cute as they were seen twinning in traditional off-white outfits.

Shahid Kapoor was seen posing in front of the shutterbugs with his wife Mira Kapoor.

Royal Couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan arrived at the event along with actor Karisma Kapoor.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in a traditional green outfit, as she was seen posing with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Actor Varun Dhawan was seen having fun with his 'Bhediya' co-actor Kriti Sanon at the event.

Actor Alia Bhatt was seen posing with her mother Soni Razdan, her father Mahesh Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked adorable as they attended the event in traditional attires.

Veteran star Jeetendar arrived at the opening party along with his daughter Ekta Kapoor and son Tusshar Kapoor.

Actor Vidya Balan was spotted at the event along with her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur.

Actor Sonam Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous in an off-white traditional outfit.

Actor Aamir Khan attended the event along with his family members.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was seen posing in front of the paps with his daughter Sara Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Apart from them, several other celebs like Jasprit Bumrah, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, Sania Mirza, Athiya Shetty also attended the event.

The centre will be highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programs for adults.

The cultural centre is home to three performing arts spaces -- the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' -- one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

