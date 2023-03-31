Salman Khan celebrates flower power

Khan brings Bathukamma, Telangana’s flower festival, to screen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song

A still from the movie, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Salman Khan, who is readying his production Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan for an Eid release, is set to unveil the film’s fourth song, Bathukamma, today. The peppy number celebrates the annual flower festival that is held across Telangana and some parts of Andhra Pradesh for nine days in the months of September-October. Interestingly, the idea to include a song marking Bathukamma came from south superstar Venkatesh, who returns to Hindi films after 28 years with Farhad Samji’s directorial venture. A source reveals, “When Venkatesh mentioned the festival that is celebrated with pomp in the south, Salman loved the idea. He asked music director Ravi Basrur to compose a song dedicated to it, which would be picturised on the entire cast of the action drama.”

Also Read: Shabina Khan: 'Naiyo Lagda' will make history because of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's chemistry

The foot-tapping number sees Khan and Venkatesh shake a leg with co-actors Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and others, all dressed in traditional attire. The source adds, “The team shot the number, with 200 background dancers, during the Bathukamma festival last year, in real locations across Hyderabad. It is Salman’s tribute to the rich Telugu culture.” Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is said to be an adaptation of the Tamil film, Veeram (2014), which revolves around a man whose four younger brothers want him to get married so that they can settle down too.