Have you heard? Pooja Hegde in Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel

Talk in tinsel town is that Salman Khan is taking Pooja Hegde under his wings. After working with her in his upcoming Eid outing, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor-producer is keen to repeat her in his next. Salman is rumoured to have roped in Pooja for Pawan Putra—the sequel to his 2015 blockbuster, Bajrangi Bhaijaan—which is among his new slate of movies. Whether Pooja will replace Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played the leading lady in Kabir Khan’s directorial venture, or will she be essaying a different role, is still unknown. However, it looks like the lissome lady has certainly impressed the Sallu for him to go out on a limb

Delhi days ahead for Jhanvi

In recent times, Sara Ali Khan had been juggling promotions for her upcoming OTT offering Gaslight, and filming Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak. Over the weekend, the actor headed to Delhi. She will be stationed in the Capital for the long schedule of the suspense thriller based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel, Club You To Death. Incidentally, Sara stepped into Homi’s directorial venture after good friend Janhvi Kapoor made a sudden exit, to fulfil her desire of doing a south Indian film. Janhvi has been signed opposite Junior NTR’s next. Sara is slated to wrap up Murder Mubarak by April, before she reunites with Tiger Shroff for Mission Eagle.

Injury no bar

What’s action without any injury? But that’s not much of a problem for ace action hero, Akshay Kumar. B-Town’s Khiladi Kumar injured his right knee while shooting an action scene with Tiger Shroff for Bade Miyan Chote Mihan in Scotland. Fortunately for the actor, it is not a major injury, allowing Akki to continue filming. However, to ensure that his injury doesn’t worsen, the actor got braces for his knee. A unit member shares, “The action scenes have been put on hold until Akshay recovers. Meanwhile, he continues shooting close-ups and mid-shots so there is no delay in completing the schedule as planned.”

Her write choice

So far, Shruti Haasan has impressed audiences with her acting chops and singing skills. Now, she is set to expand her horizons with a new creative endeavour. “I have always been drawn to the art of storytelling and I am excited to explore my writing skills,” said Shruti in her social media post. She added, “It has been my dream to write scripts that connect with the audience and I am looking forward to this new journey.” While she hasn’t revealed what genre or space she is exploring as a script writer, we are waiting with bated breath to see what the actor-singer with impressive song-writing skills, comes up with next.

