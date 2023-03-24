'Get Well Soon Akki' trends on social media after Akshay Kumar gets injured on 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' set

The team of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is currently shooting in Scotland

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest superstars of the country and one of the things that the actor is known for his action sequences in movies. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in which he will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha.

The team of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is currently shooting in Scotland. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar got injured during the shoot. However, it was not a serious injury and the actor resumed shoot immediately.

While the team has pushed the shoot of action seuences, theya re continuing with close ups and other shots to wrap the Scitland schedule on time.

After the news broke, fans of Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to shower love on their favourite actor and send him good wishes. 'Get well soon Akki' soon started trending on Twitter on Friday night.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. This is the first time that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen sharing screen space. Both the actors are known as action stars and the film is said to be mounted on a large scale with high octane action sequences. Malayalam film superstars Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen in the film as the antagonist.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the film 'Selfiee' which failed to perform at the box office. The film which was a remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License' also starred Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. The actor has an interesting line up of films including 'Soorarai Pottru' remake, Capsule Gill, OMG 2, among others.