From Rancho to Mahavir Singh Phogat, fans remember Aamir Khan's iconic characters on his birthday

Aamir Khan

One of India’s biggest superstar Aamir Khan turns a year older today and just like most of the audience, his fans too think that his contribution to Indian cinema is nonpareil, hence trending him on social media with #HappyBirthdayAamirKhan, along with #DJ,

#LaalSinghChaddha,

#Rancho,

#MahavirSinghPhogat, and

#PK.

Over the period, the superstar has served us with some of the finest, uniquely written, and authentic characters in his films. Be it PK from PK, Rancho from 3 Idiots, DJ from 'Rang De Basanti', Mahavir Singh Phogat from 'Dangal', and his latest Laal from 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Today, fans have taken to social media and have trended Aamir Khan starrer roles that have impacted them deeply.

All these roles of Aamir Khan have cemented change, subtly delivered an important message, and resonated with the viewers. Eventually, his films became the torch bearer in the world of cinema. His characters have taught audiences life lessons. Be it Rancho’s spirit to change the course of his life or DJ’s patriotic heart, Mahavir Poghat’s trust in his daughter’s capabilities, or Laal Singh Chaddha’s perspective of life, his films have created an impact unlike any.

Meanwhile, in November last year, Aamir Khan announced that he will be taking a break from acting to spend more time with his family. "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that and nothing else happens in my life. Which is why I decided to take a break. I was supposed to do a film called 'Champions' after 'Laal Singh...' It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story. It's a very heartwarming and lovely film but I feel like I want to take a break. I want to be with my family, with my mom, with my kids," Aamir said.

"I feel like I have been working for 35 years and I feel I have been single-mindedly focused on my work... And I feel it's not fair to the people who are close to me. It's not fair to me also in many ways. This is the time for me... to experience life in a different way," the 57-year-old star said.

"I'm looking forward to the next year, year and a half in which I'm not actually working as an actor for the first time." The actor will, however, continue to be attached to 'Champions' in the capacity of a producer.