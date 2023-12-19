From Rasha Thadani to Ibrahim Ali Khan, starkids debuting in Bollywood in 2024

From Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani to Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, several starkids will be seen foraying into Bollywood in 2024

As we eagerly anticipate the cinematic offerings of 2024, a wave of fresh faces is set to grace the silver screen, promising to captivate audiences with their talent and charisma. Let's take a closer look at some of the exciting debutants poised to make their mark in the world of Indian cinema.

Shanaya Kapoor - Vrushabha

Daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her debut in the much-anticipated film 'Vrushabha'. With her pedigree and evident passion for acting, Shanaya is expected to bring a unique charm to the big screen.

Ibrahim Ali Khan - Sarzameen

Carrying the legacy of the Pataudi family forward, Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his debut in "Sarzameen." With a title that evokes a sense of patriotism, this film may offer a platform for Ibrahim to showcase his acting prowess while exploring themes of national identity.

Pashmina Roshan - Ishq Vishq Rebound and Hero no. 1 with Tiger Shroff

Hailing from the illustrious Roshan family, Pashmina is gearing up for a double debut. She is the daughter composer Rajesh Roshan. Her first venture, 'Ishq Vishq Rebound', promises a romantic journey, while her untitled film alongside Tiger Shroff adds an extra layer of excitement. The pairing with Shroff hints at a dynamic on-screen chemistry that fans are eagerly awaiting.

Aman Devgun - Untitled Film by Abhishek Kapoor

Under the mentorship of renowned filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, Aaman Devgan is gearing up for his debut in an untitled project. Kapoor's knack for storytelling coupled with a new talent like Devgun promises an engaging cinematic experience for the audience.

Rasha Thadani - Untitled Film by Abhishek Kapoor

Joining Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming project is Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon. The collaboration of these debutants under the guidance of a seasoned director hints at a film that could resonate with a diverse audience, blending talent and craftsmanship.

The influx of these debutants adds a refreshing dynamic to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. As the industry continues to embrace new narratives and diverse talents, these young actors are not just making their first foray into the world of films, but are also contributing to the rich tapestry of storytelling.

As the release dates draw near, cinephiles are undoubtedly excited to witness the emergence of these promising stars and the unique stories they bring to life on the big screen. With established names backing their ventures, these debutants are poised to shape the future of Bollywood and leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences.