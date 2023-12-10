Maheep Kapoor shares video of Shanaya Kapoor dancing to Bole Chudiyan at a wedding, watch

Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor have shared photos from Rishi Sujan and Vedika Karnani's wedding that they attended recently

Shanaya and Maheep Kapoor at the wedding

Maheep Kapoor has shared photos from Rishi Sujan and Vedika Karnani's wedding that she attended recently. Taking to Instagram, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star shared a bunch of photos of the bride and groom, as well as videos of daughter Shanaya Kapoor dancing at the sangeet.

Shanaya, who will soon be making her big Bollywood debut, is seen dancing with the bride to the all-time wedding favourite song - Bole Chudiyan. In the videos, Shanaya looks elegant and charming in a white shimmery saree as she dances on stage. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Shanaya also shared some photos from the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

Maheep seems to have had more than one occasion to celebrate lately. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor completed 25 years of marriage recently. The couple are among the popular duos of Bollywood. Maheep rose to fame with her stellar and confident appearance on the reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' season 1 and 2, while Sanjay is an actor known for films like 'Raja', 'Sirf Tum', 'Prem', 'Bloody Daddy', among others.

As Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor completed 25 years of marriage, the former took to his Instagram feed to share pictures from their wedding days and a couple of recent pictures as well. In one of the wedding pictures of Sanjay and Maheep, little Arjun Kapoor can be seen in the background unaware that the camera is on him as well. On their wedding day, Sanjay wore a white sherwani while Maheep was dressed in a shimmery golden lehenga. Sanjay also shared a picture from one of their recent Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Sanjay got married to Maheep in 1997. The couple has two children--Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. Sanjay is the youngest brother of film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor. Maheep and Sanjay's nieces and nephews include actors Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. Shanaya is all set to make her film acting debut with 'Vrushabha', a pan-Indian film starring Mohanlal in the lead.