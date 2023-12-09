Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor complete 25 years of marriage, share pics from wedding day

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor complete 25 years of marriage on December 9, 2023. The couple who got married in 1997 have two kids- Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor complete 25 years of marriage today. The couple are among the popular duos of Bollywood. Maheep rose to fame with her stellar and confident appearance on the reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' season 1 and 2. While Sanjay is an actor known for films like 'Raja', 'Sirf Tum', 'Prem', 'Bloody Daddy', among others.

As Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor completed 25 years of marriage, the former took to his Instagram feed to share pictures from their wedding days and a couple of recent pictures as well. In one of the wedding pictures of Sanjay and Maheep, little Arjun Kapoor can be seen in the background unaware that the camera is on him as well. On their wedding day, Sanjay wore a white sherwani while Maheep was dressed in a shimmery golden lehenga. Sanjay also shared a picture from one of their recent Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Sanjay got married to Maheep in 1997. The couple has two children--Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. Sanjay is the youngest brother of film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor. Maheep and Sanjay's nieces and nephews include actors Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. Shanaya is all set to make her film acting debut with 'Vrushabha', a pan-Indian film starring Mohanlal in the lead.

Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor got popular with the show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The reality show has two seasons so far and is gearing up for the third season. Maheep has garnered a good fan following post her appearance on the show. In the show, Maheep's personality of being brutally honest and upfront about all things has impressed the audience.

In the second season, she also opened up about her marriage with Sanjay and the time he cheated on her. "Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this s**t up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also."

Seema then asked her if she had forgiven Sanjay, Maheep replied saying, "For what happened 100 years ago, of course. And I want to tell you that for me, I am grateful that we moved on... Marriage is shades of grey. I know that for him, marriage is life-long." Later, while speaking to the cameras, she said, "I wanted my marriage to work. At any cost. And I did it selfishly for me and for my child. It was not a compromise at all. It was for me."