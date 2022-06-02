Breaking News
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
No-honking day? What’s that, ask Mumbai motorists
BMC elections 2022: Why corporators have reservations about reservation
Loan sharking scam: Will amend law for stricter action, says Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil
Three soldiers injured in blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From screen to memoir, to screen

From screen to memoir, to screen

Updated on: 02 June,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

As Sanjeev Kumar’s biography gears up for release, sources say Anil in talks for book’s adaptation rights

From screen to memoir, to screen

Sanjeev Kumar and Anil Kapoor


He didn’t believe in frills or glamour, always placing his craft above all else. It is this relentless pursuit of excellence that made Sanjeev Kumar one of the most enduring star actors of Hindi cinema. Almost 37 years after his demise, fans will revisit Kumar’s life and times as his official biography, titled Sanjeev Kumar: The Actor We All Loved, will be released on June 9. It is heard that Anil Kapoor has reached out to the memoir’s writers — Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta, and Kumar’s nephew Uday Jariwala — to acquire the adaptation rights for his production house.

The book will take readers through the artiste’s early years as Harihar Jethalal Jariwala, how he pursued theatre, before becoming one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors with stellar work in Koshish (1972), Aandhi (1975), Sholay (1975) and Trishul (1978). It will have personal anecdotes by his close friends, including Gulzar, Sharmila Tagore and Moushumi Chatterjee. For Kapoor’s production house, a biopic on Kumar could be an interesting addition. A source says, “It’s a dream role for any actor to play Sanjeev Kumar on screen. The biography will reveal the man behind the enigma, his successes and heartbreaks. A few members of his family, besides Uday, have contributed to the research. Anil is apparently in talks with the authors as he wants to take the book to the screen. It is not yet known whether he will play the acclaimed actor.”




mid-day reached out to Kapoor, Gupta and Harper Collins India, who remained unavailable for comment.


Show full article

anil kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK