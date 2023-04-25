From Varun Dhawan to Pulkit Samrat: 5 men who rocked traditional outfits in black

Which of these is your favourite?

Varun Dhawan, Pulkit Samrat

Black never goes out of style and here are some of our Bollywood favourites rocking the colour in their traditional avatars. Which of these is your favourite?

Varun Dhawan: Black is the new navy when it comes to picking traditional outfits for the red carpet. Varun Dhawan had worn this dapper and chic Manish Malhotra outfit to the opening weekend of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Sidharth Malhotra: Malhotra's classic style was elevated by this timeless black Chennile velvet sherwani customised with intricate diamond buttons by Manish Malhotra.

Ram Charan Tej: The actor turned heads at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles In a customised bandhgala by Shantanu & Nikhil, complete with customised Chakra button, medallion-inspired brooches. He layered it over the classic Shantanu & Nikhil feminine drape kurta.

Vicky Kaushal: Vicky Kaushal has always garnered attention for his classic and timeless style, with a modern update. The statement black velvet bandhgala jacket with intricate hand embroidery made him stand out on the red carpet.

Pulkit Samrat: The actor is no stranger when it comes to pushing the boundaries of his sartorial experiments. He wore a silk asymmetric kurta and teamed it up with flared pants, complete with slits for Eid ! “Extra points for the ear clip!

