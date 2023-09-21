Fukrey 3: 'Choocha' Varun Sharma introduces his version of Chat GPT called 'Choo CPT'

Fukrey 3: Makers of the film introduced a fun tool called "Choo CPT" based on the beloved character Choocha played by Varun Sharma

Pic/Instagram

Excel Entertainment's Fukrey franchise is widely loved for its comedy. With two parts already released, the franchise has entertained audiences with memorable characters like Hunny, Bholi Punjaban, Choocha, Laali, and Pandit Ji. These characters have found a special place in the hearts of the audience. Now, as the third installment is preparing for release, fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival. The makers have been building excitement through a trailer that received a positive response and a chart-topping peppy track. In a unique move, they have introduced a fun tool called "Choo CPT" based on the beloved character Choocha.

Introducing Choo CPT, Varun Sharma wrote, "Ouii…Ouii…Ouiii…Ouiii Bhaii Ab sapne mein nahi, virtually karo Choocha se baat only on #ChooCPT. Login to Mugafi.com/choocpt aur karo mujh se Baatien!!" He played the role of Choocha.

Using AI technology, this platform allows fans to interact with Choocha, no matter where they are. Fans can ask him questions and receive funny and humorous responses. This innovative approach to film marketing has never been seen before. Fans can now engage with Choo CPT on their platform and share positive reviews and testimonials about its features.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, and many more. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and written by Vipul Vig, ‘Fukrey 3’ boasts of a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha reprising her role.

Ahead of the film's release, a special F3 Summit was organised in the presence of Hunny aka Pulkit Samrat, Choocha aka Varun Sharma, Lali aka Manjot Singh, and Bholi Punjaban aka Richa Chadha in Delhi on September 13.

Varun took to Instagram and shared a video along with a caption, “Kya Haaaal Hai Fukron!! Apne Fukrey ki Dil Ki dhadkan, Dilli Mai Aa rahe hai kal Aap sabhi Fukron se Milne! F3 Summit kara hai Jugaad toh Milte hai Yaar!! Hello Mayday Hello Mayday Love you All.”

Fukrey 3 is all set to release in cinemas on September 28.