FWICE claims Vashu Bhagnani's production house owes over Rs 65 lakh to crew who worked on Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrers

Producer Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment has been in the news lately after his production house was accused of non-payment of dues and improper treatment of crew who worked on their films. Now, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari has said that the veteran film producer owes over Rs 65 lakh to crew members who worked on three of his films- 'Mission Raniganj', 'Ganapath' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

According to a report in PTI, Bhagnani's company Pooja Entertainment owes Rs 33.13 lakh to Mission Raniganj' director Tinu Desai. The production house owes Rs Rs 31.78 lakh to over 250 set workers who worked on movies like 'Mission Raniganj', Tiger Shroff's 'Ganpath' (2023), and Akshay Kumar and Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'(2024), Tiwari added.

In a complaint filed on March 19, 2023 to Indian Film & Television Director's Association (IFTDA), Desai said he worked on 'Mission Raniganj' from February 2022 to October 6, 2023 (the release date of the film) and the amount to be received as per the contract was Rs 4,03,50,000 and he has only received Rs 3,70,36,092 so far.

A written complaint was filed by the director of 'Mission Raniganj' regarding non-payment of his dues of Rs 33.13 lakh from Vashu Bhagnani last year in March. "We've been following up with Pooja Entertainment but still they haven't made the payment. They have said by July end they will clear the dues," Tiwari told PTI.

According to FWICE President, IFTDA has written multiple letters to Pooja Entertainment but they kept delaying the payment. In February they sought time to pay citing Jackky Bhagnani's wedding via an email dated February 20, 2024 to IFTDA and later they didn't reply. After FWICE wrote them a letter in March 2024, they again sought time to make the payment saying they would do so after the release of their film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', again that has not happened," Tiwari said.

"This is unfair what they are doing, they are leading a luxurious life, and when it comes to paying the dues they are making excuses. In their latest email, they have said they will clear the dues by July end but if they don't do so then our workers will not work on any of their films," he added.

About 200 to 250 workers, who are part of Film Studios Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union, are yet to receive payment of Rs 31,78, 327 from Pooja Entertainment, Rakesh Maurya, a union leader, claimed.

"There are three to four categories of workers who construct a set, they usually receive somewhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,400 per day. The pending dues of a single worker could range between Rs 10,000 to 20,000 or more," Maurya of Film Studios Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union, told PTI. They have about 48,000 daily wage workers in different departments like set department, lightmen, and spot boy.

FWICE general secretary Ashok Dubey told PTI, "The workers are helpless. The artist receives money first, but not our workers. It is heartbreaking to see the condition of the workers in the industry; they don't have job guarantee here. Even when they get to work on a project, they don't receive the money on time. They have to wait endlessly for months to get their hard earned money."

Last week, several crew members accused Pooja Entertainment of non-payment of dues and laying off the majority of its staff. In a media statement, Bhagnani had said people claiming Pooja Entertainment is yet to clear their dues must engage in a conversation with the banner. "If there are people who claim that we owe them money, they should come forward and talk to us. Do they have a proper contract with Pooja Entertainment? Have they filed a case regarding this? There are so many ways to sort this rather than ranting on social media," he had said dismissing reports that his production banner was shutting down.