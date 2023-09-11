During the G20 Summit in Delhi, the president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, lavished praise on SS Rajamouli's RRR

Pic/Google, Instagram

Listen to this article G20 Summit 2023: SS Rajamouli reacts as Brazil President Lula da Silva says RRR 'enchanted' him x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva revealed that he was enchanted by RRR During the G20 Summit in Delhi, he praised SS Rajamouli and the team of RRR The Brazil President called RRR a global blockbuster

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR, won global acclaim for its spectacular dance sequences, breathtaking visuals, excellent direction, and flawless acting. Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the pan-India film also starred Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in crucial roles. The president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is in Delhi for the G20 Summit, lavished praise on the Rajamouli directorial.

Reacting to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's statement on RRR, Rajamouli tweeted, "Sir… @LulaOficial Thank you so much for your kind words. It’s heartwarming to learn that you mentioned Indian Cinema and enjoyed RRR!! Our team is ecstatic. Hope you are having a great time in our country."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sir… @LulaOficial 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻



Thank you so much for your kind words. It’s heartwarming to learn that you mentioned Indian Cinema and enjoyed RRR!! Our team is ecstatic. Hope you are having a great time in our country. https://t.co/ihvMjiMpXo — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) September 10, 2023

In an interview with FirstPost during the G20 Summit, the president of Brazil said, "RRR is a three-hour feature film and it has really funny scenes with beautiful dance in the film. There is a deep critique of British control over India and Indians. I sincerely believe this film should have been a blockbuster all around the world because everybody that talks to me, the first thing that I say is, have you watched the three-hour film Revolt Rebellion and Revolution? So, I congratulate the director and artists of the film because it enchanted me."

RRR recently bagged six awards at the 69th National Film Awards. It won big in categories like Best Male Playback (Singer), Best Film For Wholesome Entertainment, Best Action Direction Award, Best Choreography, Best Special Effects and Best Music Direction Award.

At the Oscars this year, composer M. M. Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose won the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu. It competed against Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once and Applause from Tell.

Before the Oscars, Naatu Naatu won at the Golden Globes 2023 in January. A few weeks later, it won the Best Song award at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, while RRR was named Best Foreign Language Film.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the sequel of RRR is being planned. Rajamouli's father, writer Vijayendra Prasad said in an interview to a Telugu channel, "We are planning to make a sequel of Ram Charan and NTR's RRR. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone else under his supervision."