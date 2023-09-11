Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > G20 Summit 2023 SS Rajamouli reacts as Brazil President Lula da Silva says RRR enchanted him

G20 Summit 2023: SS Rajamouli reacts as Brazil President Lula da Silva says RRR 'enchanted' him

Updated on: 11 September,2023 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tanmayi Savadi | tanmayi.savadi@mid-day.com

Top

During the G20 Summit in Delhi, the president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, lavished praise on SS Rajamouli's RRR

G20 Summit 2023: SS Rajamouli reacts as Brazil President Lula da Silva says RRR 'enchanted' him

Pic/Google, Instagram

Listen to this article
G20 Summit 2023: SS Rajamouli reacts as Brazil President Lula da Silva says RRR 'enchanted' him
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva revealed that he was enchanted by RRR
  2. During the G20 Summit in Delhi, he praised SS Rajamouli and the team of RRR
  3. The Brazil President called RRR a global blockbuster

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR, won global acclaim for its spectacular dance sequences, breathtaking visuals, excellent direction, and flawless acting. Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the pan-India film also starred Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in crucial roles. The president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is in Delhi for the G20 Summit, lavished praise on the Rajamouli directorial. 


Reacting to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's statement on RRR, Rajamouli tweeted, "Sir… @LulaOficial Thank you so much for your kind words. It’s heartwarming to learn that you mentioned Indian Cinema and enjoyed RRR!! Our team is ecstatic. Hope you are having a great time in our country."



 

In an interview with FirstPost during the G20 Summit, the president of Brazil said, "RRR is a three-hour feature film and it has really funny scenes with beautiful dance in the film. There is a deep critique of British control over India and Indians. I sincerely believe this film should have been a blockbuster all around the world because everybody that talks to me, the first thing that I say is, have you watched the three-hour film Revolt Rebellion and Revolution? So, I congratulate the director and artists of the film because it enchanted me."

RRR recently bagged six awards at the 69th National Film Awards. It won big in categories like Best Male Playback (Singer), Best Film For Wholesome Entertainment, Best Action Direction Award, Best Choreography, Best Special Effects and Best Music Direction Award.

At the Oscars this year, composer M. M. Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose won the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu. It competed against Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once and Applause from Tell. 

Before the Oscars, Naatu Naatu won at the Golden Globes 2023 in January. A few weeks later, it won the Best Song award at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, while RRR was named Best Foreign Language Film. 

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the sequel of RRR is being planned. Rajamouli's father, writer Vijayendra Prasad said in an interview to a Telugu channel, "We are planning to make a sequel of Ram Charan and NTR's RRR. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone else under his supervision."

ss rajamouli RRR bollywood g20 summit G20 Delhi Summit bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK