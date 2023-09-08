Jawan: SS Rajamouli lauds Shah Rukh Khan starrer, latter reacts

On Friday, ace director SS Rajamouli took to his social media to share his opinion of Jawan

SS Rajamouli praises Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan graced the silver screen with ‘Jawan’. Directed by the acclaimed Atlee, the movie has been creating waves of excitement and has become the hottest trend on Twitter, thanks to the massive hype surrounding it. What made ‘Jawan’ particularly intriguing was Shah Rukh Khan's remarkable transformation, as the actor appeared in seven distinct looks throughout the film.

From fans to celebrities, everyone is praising the actioner. On Friday, ace director SS Rajamouli took to social media to share his opinion of Jawan. The RRR director wrote, “This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office… What an earth-shattering opening… Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:)"

To which King Khan reacted and thanked Rajamouli for his praise. The actor, while replying to the director, shared, “Thank u so much sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when u can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir."

Following Shah Rukh Khan and S S Rajamouli's lovely social media interaction, fans have been imagining what may happen if the two Indian cinema giants ever decide to cooperate.

On Friday morning, Kiara Advani also took to her Instagram and shared her views on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film. Sharing a poster featuring SRK, Kiara dropped a number of fire emojis on her Instagram story. Apart from Kiara, Mahesh Babu, Riteish Deshmukh, and others also praised the SRK starrer.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak Godbole, and others in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone features in the film in a cameo role. Sanjay Dutt has a special appearance too. Jawan is Atlee's first Hindi directorial. He is known for his work in the South film industry. It is also his first film with Shah Rukh Khan. With the film, Nayanthara enters Bollywood after a long wait.