Gabriella Demetriades Pic/Instagram

The Deme label by celebrity fashion designer and entrepreneur Gabriella Demetriades launched its latest collection 'Summer of Love' at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Gabriella gets candid about the inspiration behind her silhouettes, fashion trends for this year, and more.

Gabriella's collection comprised contemporary designs that included lace, silk, satin, and jersey. While some of it was muted and exuded summer vibes, others were embellished with gold pieces that doubled them up into stunning evening wear.

Revealing her inspiration, she shares, “I am recently spending a lot more time on the beach, and I've kind of fallen in love with my wet hair, rosy cheeks, and changing into a sexy dress and then going out. I wanted to capture that moment and that feeling that women have because it's quite a special feeling that all women have like sunburned and sleepy but have to go. I wanted them to feel like they'd just walked out of the ocean put on a dress and come down the runway. I just love making women feel hot, sexy, and empowered.”

Gabriella’s mom, a fashion designer as well, is the one who inspired her to get into the arena. “She's an artist. She studied fashion design. She had her own very small label when I was growing up. And then she gave it up to continue with her art and now she's an oil painter. So it was always kind of around and in the family. And I kind of knew that I wanted to do it, but it took me a while to start. But now I'm very happy that I did,” she avers.

Speaking about the trends for this year, Gabriella asserts, "I think we're going to see a lot of butter yellow. Western is back, so like cowgirl, cowboy. And I think a lot of sheer." When asked about a trend she simply cannot stand, she adds, "I can't get with the low-waisted jeans. I think it's the ‘mom body’. Maybe once it is gone, I'll get the low-waisted jeans out. But not right now."

Gabriella shares two kids with Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. As a public figure, she has always been at the forefront of spreading body positivity and promoting self-love. Sharing her take on moms who love to experiment with style but are hesitant, she concludes, “You can wear whatever you want. I don’t think there’s anything I can’t wear, besides the fact that it’s going to get dirty. But otherwise, the world's your oyster as long as you feel good in it.”