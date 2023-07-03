Gadar 2: Nana Patekar lends his voice for Sunny Deol-starrer

Gadar 2: Nana Patekar will be giving the introduction to the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer

In a little over a month, Sunny Deol will be seen on the big screen reprising the role of Tara Singh in 'Gadar 2'. His character along with Ameesha Patel's Sakina had become wildly popular after the release of Gadar in 2001. Now, it has been revealed that senior actor Nana Patekar will be doing a voiceover for the film.

'Gadar 2' will start with the voice of Nana Patekar as he introduces the film. For the first film, actor Om Puri was the narrator. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#Xclusiv… NANA PATEKAR DOES VOICEOVER FOR ‘GADAR 2’… #NanaPatekar has lent his voice for #Gadar2… #Nana’s voiceover will introduce #Gadar2 to the moviegoers at the very start of the film."

"It may be recalled that #OmPuri had done the voiceover for the introductory scenes of #Gadar [first part], way back in 2001," he added.

'Gadar' told the story of a truck driver, Tara Singh and his fight to get back his Pakistani wife, clashed at the box-office with the Oscar nominated film 'Lagaan'. Gadar 2' carries forward the story where the makers left it in part 1

The teaser of Gadar 2 was released a couple of weeks back. The teaser begins with introducing viewers to 1971, Lahore. A woman is heard saying that he is the son-in-law of Pakistan and one should give him a grand welcome or else he will take over Lahore claiming it as his Dowry. We get to see a strong side of Sunny Deol as well as his vulnerable side in the minute long teaser. "Tara Singh is back,' says the teaser of the much awaited film.

'Gadar 2', directed by Anil Sharma, also stars Gaurav Chopra, Anil George, Simrat Kaur, Utkarsh Sharma and Mir Sarwar. While 'Gadar' faced a clash at the box office with Lagaan, the sequel will be clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG 2'.