The Deol family got together for Karan Deol's roka ceremony on Monday. The young actor will be tying the knot on June 18 to his long time girlfriend Drisha Acharya

The Deol family at Karan Deol's pre-wedding festivities

Listen to this article WATCH: Dharmendra and Sunny Deol's dance at Karan Deol's roka ceremony is too cute x 00:00

The pre-wedding festivities of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol are going on in full swing at the Deol residence in Mumbai. On Monday night, Karan's residence was bustling with guests who arrived for the pre-wedding festivities. Karan's father Sunny Deol, uncle Bobby Deol and grandfather Dharmendra were all seen at the celebration. Now, a video of Dharmendra dancing with all his heart has gone viral on social media.

A video of Dharmendra and Sunny Deol dancing to Punjabi tracks has gone viral on social media and it is too cute for words. Dharmendra is seen dressed in a black suit with white shirt and wearing a baseball cap. He is seen dancing enthusiastically with a drink in his hand. In between, he hands over the glass to someone and starts dancing with even more fervour. His son Sunny Deol is seen vibing along with his father.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

On Monday night, the paps clicked the Deol brothers-Sunny, Abhay and Bobby-together. The three stepped out and happily posed for pictures.

Karan's partner Drisha Acharya is from Dubai and does not belong to the film fraternity, as per the source. If reports are to be believed, Karan is already engaged to his lady love. The engagement ceremony reportedly took place on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, in a close-knit ceremony.

Karan is also an actor. He made his acting debut in his father's 2019 movie 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. Not just Karan, the film also marked the Bollywood debut of Sahher Bambba. And the film was directed by his father Sunny Deol.

After debuting in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', Karan featured in 'Velle' in 2021. The film marked Karan's first on screen collaboration with his uncle Abhay Deol. The film also starred Mouni Roy and Anya Singh. It was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by debutante Deven Munjal. It is said to be the Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura. Sunny Deol often shares pictures with his son Karan on social media. On Karan's 32nd birthday last year, he recalled the time when he directed him in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'.