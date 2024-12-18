Taapsee Pannu and writer Kanika Dhillon's sixth film together titled Gandhari has gone on floors. The team shared pictures from first day of shoot with a twist

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon

Taapsee Pannu hides her look as she starts shooting for 'Gandhari' written by Kanika Dhillon

Taapsee Pannu kickstarts her shoot for the much anticipated Gandhari by ace writer-producer Kanika Dhillon. The actor has dropped some interesting images from the first day of her shoot creating an intrigue amongst her audiences.

Gandhari marks Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu's sixth collaboration after back-to-back success with Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dilruba, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba and many more. The images from the first day of 'Gandhari' shoot portrays Taapsee in a never-before-seen before avatar. In fact, the actress has posed with her back to the camera so as to not unveil her unique look for the film in pictures from first day of shoot.

Taapsee shared those images and wrote," Dear God, grant my request so that I may never deviate from doing good deeds. That, I shall have no fear of the enemy when I go into battle and with determination I will be victorious That, I may teach my mind to only sing your praises. And when the time comes, I should die fighting heroically on the field of battle 231 Let the war begin! Gandhari."

Gandhari is the second project under Kanika Dhillon's banner Kathha Pictures post the success of mystery drama Do Patti and for this action drama the ace producer has roped in highly acclaimed director Devashish Makhija known for his movies like Bhonsle, Joram and others.

Taapsee Pannu on working with Kanika Dhillon

Earlier while talking about working with the writer, the 'Badla' actress said, “There’s a special kind of magic that happens when Kanika and I come together to work on a film,” Taapsee Pannu shares. “With 'Gandhari', we’re venturing into new emotional depths, and I’m thrilled to explore this intense character. I did action 9 years ago, and I've been waiting for a script that would bring me back to it and challenge me in new ways. After playing a spy, I was searching for something deeper, and 'Gandhari', with its powerful story of a mother driven by revenge, felt like the perfect fit. Collaborating with Netflix and Kathha Pictures allows us to craft bold, unique, and impactful stories. Working with Netflix has always been rewarding, as it enables us to reach a broader audience who shares our passion for filmmaking."