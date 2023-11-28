Ganesh Acharya on choreographing Shah Rukh Khan for 'Lutt Putt Gaya': We tried not to give him moves where he can spread his arms

Ganesh Acharya opened up about choreographing Shah Rukh Khan for the song Lutt Putt Gaya from the film Dunki. The choreographer worked with Khan for the first time after Badshah

The audience witnessed a heartwarming melody with the release of 'Dunki' Drop 2 'Lutt Putt Gaya' from Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film. But, with its melodious tunes, the song came along with the loving and unbeatable charm of Shah Rukh Khan. The charisma of the superstar is indeed glorified with the amazing choreography of veteran Ganesh Acharya who has collaborated with SRK to create magic on the screens.

Ganesh Acharya choreographed with SRK after a long time since they last worked together in the 1999 movie 'Baadshah'. Talking about the same, Ganesh in an interview with ETimes said that the movements were simple in the song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya.’ He said that the idea behind the song was, “Koi Kaise Lutt Jaata Hain.” He further added that the choreography also impressed director Rajkumar Hirani. Furthermore, praising Pritam’s music, Ganesh said that the song will also tell the story of what Shah Rukh’s Harrdy and his friends will have to do to get their visa to travel abroad.

Ganesh was all praise for the superstar’s dedication and hard work. Ganesh who has choreographed all the songs in 'Dunki' said that SRK gives a thousand percent to a song if you expect a hundred percent from him. Acharya added that SRK’s energy and dedication were remarkable even though they were sometimes shooting in the scorching heat. He added that he was pleased to have been working with Shah Rukh after such a long time.

He further added, "SRK rehearsed with my assistants. Raju and I had planned the whole thing. These days, we shoot the song, edit it, and give it to the director. There’s a difference in this song and other songs of Shah Rukh. We tried not to give him moves where he can spread his arms. We have given him steps mostly involving his legs."

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21, 2023.