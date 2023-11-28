Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently called Shah Rukh Khan a commercial person and said he would use anyone for success. He also said it is wrong to call the actor 'anti-nationalist'

Shah Rukh Khan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Listen to this article Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Shah Rukh Khan is the only nationalist among the Khans: 'He promoted Hindu culture the most' x 00:00

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is a singer who has voiced several hit songs of Bollywood especially in the 90s. Some of his biggest hits have been when he has joined forces with Shah Rukh Khan. From 'Main Koi Aisa Geet' from 'Yes Boss' to 'Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha' in 'Main Hoon Na' to 'Badshah' title track, Abhijeet has voiced for Khan in many films making their combination iconic.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently open un about Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with Lehren Retro. He made some observations about Shah Rukh Khan and how the superstar and he are similar in many ways. "Jo ho gaya, so ho gaya. Dekhiye, ek hota hai ego aur ek hota hai self-respect ya self-esteem Shah Rukh Khan apne dam se bana hai. Uske andar jo self-respect hai, jo swabhiman hai, woh same mere mein bhi hai. Woh bhi Scorpio hai. Humara date ek din age piche hai, nature same hai humara. Toh humko ghamand nahi hai, lekin humko swabhiman hai (Let bygones be bygones. See, there is ego and then there is self-respect, Shah Rukh Khan is a self-made person, the self-respect he has, I have the same. He is also Scorpio, and I am too. So we don’t have an ego, we have self-respect)," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhijeet never sang for Khan after his 2009 film 'Billu. The two had a fallout and Bhattacharya said that he tried to bury the hatchet but it did not work out. "Shah Rukh is a very commercial person, wo apni success apne career ke liye kisiko bhi side mein kar sakta hai. Woh use karega unko (Shah will sideline any person for his success & career, he’ll use them)," said the singer.

Further the singer also commented on Khan being called anti-nationalist by certain people. "It is very wrong for anyone to call him an anti-nationalist. There is no greater nationalist than Shah Rukh Khan. Take a look at the movies that he has made, 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani', 'Swades', 'Asoka'. How can anyone say something like this about him? And that too when he has promoted Hindu culture the most in his movies. He is the biggest nationalist. It was because of some people who took our commercial differences to a different angle altogether and started calling him names. Among the khans, Shah Rukh Khan is the only nationalist," he added.