Salman Khan calls his off-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan ‘better’ than on-screen

Updated on: 26 November,2023 08:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Salman Khan has opened up about his off-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan

In Pic: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest superstars in this country. They have delivered several hits and are loved by the masses. While the world is gushing over their friendship and their on-screen chemistry, Salman has opened up about their off-screen chemistry


Salman Khan, in a conversation with ANI, shared that his off-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh is much better than his on-screen chemistry. The actor said, “Our off-screen chemistry is better than our on-screen chemistry. When the on-screen chemistry is so good, you can understand the off-screen chemistry.”


Talking about making guest appearances in each other’s films Salman said, “Me and Shah Rukh Khan keep making guest appearances in each other's films. It feels good that our fans love it. There is always an excitement as the bond that we share extends off-screen as well.”


Further in conversation with the news agency, Salman addressed the social media rivalry that the fan pages of two actors have and quipped, "I don’t see that much social media, I don’t understand this negativity and trolling, so the thing that I don’t understand does not bother me much, and neither does Shah Rukh."

On the work front, Salman is riding high on the success of his recent release, the spy-thriller 'Tiger 3.' Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and was released on November 12. 'Tiger 3' has managed to cross Rs. 425 crores globally, and the film is yet to end its run in theatres. It has become the highest-grossing Diwali opening in the history of Hindi cinema. Apart from that, the film has given Salman and the Tiger franchise the biggest opening. The spy thriller broke the notion that films released on Laxmi Puja don't perform well.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has been surprising his fans since the beginning of this year. Following the immense success of 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan,' Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The Rajkumar Hirani film will hit theatres on December 22, 2023.

 

