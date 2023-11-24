Salman Khan wears torn shoes for 'Tiger 3' promotional event, fans call it 'new fashion'

Salman Khan was seen wearing torn shoes while promoting his recently released film Tiger 3 with co-star Katrina Kaif. Netizens took to social media to register their hilarious reaction to the shoes

For decades, Salman Khan has been a trendsetter. Whether it is his hairstyle, his clothes, or his bracelet, the stylish superstar has had his fans imitate his style. However, Salman's recent choice of footwear took everyone by surprise. One has heard of torn jeans as a fashion statement, but worn out shoes are new. The Tiger 3 star was seen wearing old pair of shoes which was torn in parts for the promotional event of his film with Katrina Kaif.

For the promotional events of 'Tiger 3', Salman was seen dressed in a black shirt and pants but paired it with worn out black leather shoes. . The leather is seen chipping off from the front of the shoes and there also seems to be a large hole on one of them. Soon the pictures of his footwear went viral with netizens wondering the reason behind it.

While the reason behind the same is not known, netizens made hilarious remark on the shoes. "Salman Bhai ne pehna toh isko ab trend samjh lo," wrote a user on Instagram.

Another user wrote, "Relax guys. He's trying to bring a new fashion".

"Amir itna bno ki... Jb tm ftaa hua pehno to log mjburi nhi simplicity kahe," commented another person.

"Those shoes only costs 1.5 lakh rupees," read a comment.

"Ab wohi shoes lakho main bik skte hai".

"Are bhai wo fashion he selmon bhai ka... whi joota being human me 20,000 ka milega dekhna".

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film has minted Rs 400.50 crores Gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release, as per Yash Raj Films.

Talking about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman Khan told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

'Tiger 3' is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

The first part 'Ek Tha Tiger', which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.