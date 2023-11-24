Breaking News
Mumbai cop dismissed for relationship with married woman
Mumbai: Congress to hold protest march on Nov 26 to oppose Dharavi redevelopment project
Mumbai: BEST gets 10 new single-decker electric buses
Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra govt depts allowed to transact with 8 pvt banks, MSCB
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Salman Khan wears torn shoes for Tiger 3 promotional event fans call it new fashion

Salman Khan wears torn shoes for 'Tiger 3' promotional event, fans call it 'new fashion'

Updated on: 24 November,2023 12:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Salman Khan was seen wearing torn shoes while promoting his recently released film Tiger 3 with co-star Katrina Kaif. Netizens took to social media to register their hilarious reaction to the shoes

Salman Khan wears torn shoes for 'Tiger 3' promotional event, fans call it 'new fashion'

Salman Khan

Listen to this article
Salman Khan wears torn shoes for 'Tiger 3' promotional event, fans call it 'new fashion'
x
00:00

For decades, Salman Khan has been a trendsetter. Whether it is his hairstyle, his clothes, or his bracelet, the stylish superstar has had his fans imitate his style. However, Salman's recent choice of footwear took everyone by surprise. One has heard of torn jeans as a fashion statement, but worn out shoes are new. The Tiger 3 star was seen wearing old pair of shoes which was torn in parts for the promotional event of his film with Katrina Kaif.  


For the promotional events of 'Tiger 3', Salman was seen dressed in a black shirt and pants but paired it with worn out black leather shoes. . The leather is seen chipping off from the front of the shoes and there also seems to be a large hole on one of them. Soon the pictures of his footwear went viral with netizens wondering the reason behind it.


While the reason behind the same is not known, netizens made hilarious remark on the shoes. "Salman Bhai ne pehna toh isko ab trend samjh lo," wrote  a user on Instagram. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Another user wrote, "Relax guys. He's trying to bring a new fashion". 

"Amir itna bno ki... Jb tm ftaa hua pehno to log mjburi nhi simplicity kahe," commented another person. 

"Those shoes only costs 1.5 lakh rupees," read a comment.

"Ab wohi shoes lakho main bik skte hai". 

"Are bhai wo fashion he selmon bhai ka... whi joota being human me 20,000 ka milega dekhna".

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film has minted Rs 400.50 crores Gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release, as per Yash Raj Films.

Talking about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman Khan told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

'Tiger 3' is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

The first part 'Ek Tha Tiger', which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan katrina kaif Tiger 3 fashion bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News entertaintment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK