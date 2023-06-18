Breaking News
Kabir Khan to head to Kashmir for Kartik Aaryan-starrer

Updated on: 18 June,2023 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Kabir Khan and crew will fly to Kashmir to shoot his next, featuring Kartik Aaryan. The film, based on the true story of an unknown hero, is a prep-heavy movie

Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan

After kicking off their film’s preliminary photography in Mumbai, Kabir Khan will take a trip to Kashmir to can some of the locale shots for his next, which is headlined by Kartik Aaryan. The film, based on the true story of an unknown hero, is a prep-heavy movie that requires emotional and physical groundwork. While the actors are busy with workshops and reading sessions, the filmmaker, along with his core crew, will travel to Kashmir for some patchwork on the film.


A source informs, “Kashmir will be a key scene in the film at a later stage. Right now, Kartik and the rest of the team are busy with the prep of the film. The shoot will go on for a few days, and the primary cast won’t be involved in this schedule.” Since he is not required, Kartik will first wrap up the promotions for Satyaprem Ki Katha, which releases by the month-end. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is still mid-casting, after announcements were made on July 18 last year.



